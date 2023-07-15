FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A young woman who reportedly went missing at a Fairhope Pier Saturday afternoon, has been found dead near the pier.

Fairhope Police Department confirmed they responded to a call of a missing person who was last seen walking on the pier at the end of Molokai Lane around 3:32 p.m.

Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Daphne Search and Rescue also responded to assist in the search.

No further details have been released yet. This is an ongoing investigation.