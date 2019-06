UPDATE (1:09 p.m.) – Daniel Haught has returned home, according to Daphne Police.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are looking for help to find a missing man in Baldwin County.

22-year-old Daniel Haught left his home in Daphne Tuesday night and may have gone to a wooded area in Lake Forest.

Anyone with information can contact Daphne Police at (251) 620-0911.