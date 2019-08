SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Miracle League of Coastal Alabama is excited about the groundbreaking of a new park Thursday evening in Summerdale. The new park will be located on County Road 71. This park will be dedicated to special needs players.

The groundbreaking will be at 6 p.m. at 602 NW 1st Street in Summerdale.

