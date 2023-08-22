The residents of the Mills community voted to be annexed into the city of Foley on Tuesday night (City of Foley).

The votes tallied up to 43 in favor of the annexation while 17 voters said no to the annexation, according to a release from the city.

There are roughly 170 people living in the area west of Foley and north of U.S. 98.

Upon Baldwin County Probate Judge Harry D’Olive Jr.’s approval, the Mills community will become a part of the city of Foley.

A piece of the Mills community is already in the Foley corporate limits.

In May, the Alabama Legislature passed a bill allowing residents living in the remaining area of the community of Mills to vote on the annexation.

The annexation proposal contains “about 105 lots” of land.