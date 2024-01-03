FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It may not look like much now, but 4 acres of freshly cleared property just off Mills Road will be the home of the newest city park in Foley.

Public Works crews have cleared much of the brush and some trees from the site. The next step is the designing and approval phase.

What it will eventually look like is still on the drawing board, but Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich already has a couple of ideas.

“We envision a low-intensity recreational park that families can use for picnicking,” he said. “Probably have some shade structures, probably have children’s play equipment and at some point restroom facilities.”

Mills residents voted in August to approve an annexation referendum to bring their community into the city. Since then, improvements have already been made to roads.

City services have been added like garbage collection and the city is also working to approve municipal zoning for the area.

The latest sign of improvements though, is full of possibilities. A meeting is planned for later this month that will allow residents an opportunity to share their ideas for the newest park in the newest part of the city.