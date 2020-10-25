Mills Community of Foley still reeling from Sally as another storm approaches

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — With another storm eyeing landfall along our part of the gulf coast, a lot of homeowners are still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Sally. Around the Mills Community of Foley, you’ll see the signs of lingering storm damage. From common blue tarps to the occasional hum of a chainsaw, people don’t want to hear about another storm when they’re still recovering from the last one. Amber Cook lives in a duplex with a tarp covering storm damage right down the middle.

“Pretty terrible because our roof was damaged, it’s still leaking and a tree landed on my car,” said Amber Cook. Around a lot of roads in Baldwin County, you’ll still see large piles of debris showing a lot of people still have work to do from Hurricane Sally.

“Depressing because you know, the cleanup, they’re not through with the cleanup people still hurting,” said Clyde Reed Jr. On top of the debris piles, the stress and anxiety that goes with another storm is just adding up to storm fatigue in 2020.

“Anytime you have multiples it gets wearisome, back years ago when we had four to five in a row it was every week one after another it starts to weigh on you and with the pandemic also,” said Dale Autrey. This is just one of a number of inland areas around Baldwin County and beyond where people are still cleaning up more than a month after the last big storm. Hurricane sally was the first major storm for this area in 16 years.

“Hey I don’t want to hear it but there’s nothing I can do about it, I don’t want to personally see it and I’m still hurting from the first one,” said Darrel Crumpton.