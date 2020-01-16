Military veteran, owner of King Neptune’s Seafood Restaurant passes away

UPDATE (10:22 a.m.) — ESCO sent out a tweet to state that Rodriguez has been arrested:

UPDATE — Escambia County deputies say they were dispatched to Crystal Springs Drive to assist the Baldwin County deputies. Authorities say Robert Rodriguez shot a man and was returning to the victim's residence on Crystal Springs in his 2009 White Nissan Murano. A deputy spotted the car going west on Michigan Avenue. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and the car sped away. A pursuit was initiated which ended on South Fairfield Drive. Rodriguez was removed from the car and transported to the hospital. A Marlin .22 rifle was found inside the car. The victim was also taken to the hospital. The injuries are unknown at this time.