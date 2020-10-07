Mike McMillan reelected as Spanish Fort Mayor

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Incumbent Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan was re-elected in the mayoral runoff Tuesday, Oct. 6.

McMillan defeated Rebecca Cornelius by a vote of 587 to 423.

McMillan has held the post since 2012. Cornelius ran on the platform of a political outsider and proud Spanish Fort resident.

A lot of eyes had been on this race, given the mayor’s arrest last year when a former employee accused him of slapping her at City Hall.

We asked him Tuesday if he was ever worried the allegations would hinder his chances of re-election.

“Naturally at the back of your mind you worry about those things, but I know the truth and I know the truth is going to come out, so no I wasn’t too concerned,” he said. He’s due in court Oct. 16.

McMillan said he’s feeling good, and ready to get moving on multiple projects, including the Highway 31 beautification efforts.

Meanwhile, Cornelius gave us the following statement after the race: “There was such an outpouring of support for a change in leadership, and I appreciate all the votes. I look forward to still being active in the community and looking out for the citizens of Spanish Fort. It was an honor to run.”

There was another race in Spanish Fort Tuesday, for City Council District 3. Shane Perry took that one home, defeating Wanda Finch.

Full runoff results here.

LATEST STORIES