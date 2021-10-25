Mexican national convicted of cocaine trafficking

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mexican national was convicted by a federal jury last week for possessing with intent to distribute cocaine.

Gilberto Gonzalez, 44, of Houston, Texas, was driving a flatbed truck from Houston to Atlanta when he was stopped by Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy for a traffic violation on I-65.

Gonzalez and his passenger codefendant, Daniel Eric Corona, lacked proper paperwork for the load they were hauling and had no valid proof of insurance.

During a consent search of the truck, deputies pried open a locked compartment and found a duffel bag containing 16 individually wrapped bundles of cocaine weighing more than 35 pounds.

According to expert testimony in court, the wholesale value totaled about $500,000 while street value totaled more than $6 million.

Gonzalez’s phone revealed in court evidence of pictures and WhatsApp messages about “kilos” and prices of cocaine.

Gonzalez will be sentenced in February 2022.

Corona pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking in September 2021 and faces ten years to life in prison and will be sentenced on Dec. 16.