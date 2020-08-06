Meridian police officer arrested for DUI in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Meridian Police Lt. John Griffith was arrested for a DUI in Orange Beach, say police.
OBPD says Griffith was pulled over at Canal Rd and Foley Beach Express. He refused to take a breathalyzer test and was booked into the Orange Beach City Jail and has since been released.
Griffith is a veteran officer with the Meridian Police Dept. and returned to work last month after being demoted from Captain and serving a 10-day suspension for not supervising a K9 officer who used a racial slur in reference to a colleague.
LATEST STORIES:
- Video allegedly shows Spanish Fort mayor slapping employee, attorney weighs in
- 13-year-old driving on grandmother’s lap says he tried to brake before hitting 5 people
- Texas father saves 4-year-old daughter from nearly 12-foot alligator
- Former First Lady Michelle Obama says she’s suffering from ‘low-grade depression’
- Alabama nursing homes lacking necessary PPE