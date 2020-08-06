Meridian police officer arrested for DUI in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Meridian Police Lt. John Griffith was arrested for a DUI in Orange Beach, say police.

OBPD says Griffith was pulled over at Canal Rd and Foley Beach Express. He refused to take a breathalyzer test and was booked into the Orange Beach City Jail and has since been released.

Griffith is a veteran officer with the Meridian Police Dept. and returned to work last month after being demoted from Captain and serving a 10-day suspension for not supervising a K9 officer who used a racial slur in reference to a colleague.

