Mentally ill ex-employee threatens to kill manager at Daphne Walmart

Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mentally ill ex employee made threats to kill the manager at Daphne Walmart.

Daphne PD are currently searching for him now and think he may be at his home in Semmes.

Officers say they are closely monitoring Walmart at this time but there’s no reason to believe the customers or employees are in any danger.

