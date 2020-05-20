Mentally ill ex-employee threatens to kill manager at Daphne Walmart

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mentally ill ex employee made threats to kill the manager at Daphne Walmart.
Daphne PD are currently searching for him now and think he may be at his home in Semmes.
Officers say they are closely monitoring Walmart at this time but there’s no reason to believe the customers or employees are in any danger.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH: Astronauts arriving for NASA’s 1st home launch in decade
- Experts call for expanded coronavirus testing in minority communities along border
- MFRD: Large 3-alarm fire reported on Azalea Road
- Provision: A brand new marketplace in Fairhope offering a modern wine & coffee bar
- 2 accused of smuggling ex-Nissan boss out of Japan in a box