Men carry cross from Daphne to Fairhope on Friday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alexander Vic and Tom McKinney are spreading a message of hope as they walk across the Eastern Shore carrying a large wooden cross.

The two men walked into Fairhope on Friday afternoon along Scenic 98. Earlier in the day the journey took them through Daphne.

“It was pretty awesome,” said Claiborne Walsh, who watched the men pass by her store.

At a time of uncertainty in the world these two men received a warm welcome from motorists across the city.

LATEST STORIES: