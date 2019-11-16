Memorial Run for fallen deputy Saturday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — People will gather early this morning to honor a Baldwin County Deputy. The annual Scott Ward Memorial Fit For Duty 5k Run Walk is happening Saturday morning. Ward was a Baldwin County Deputy killed in the line of duty seven years ago.

According to an event description: “Scott’s favorite hobbies were working out with his wife, Andrea, at the Daphne YMCA, personal training, and helping others to live a fit and healthy lifestyle.” The event benefits the Fallen Officer’s Memorial Park in Robertsdale. It starts at 8:15 at Daphne Middle School with a Memorial Service. The 5k begins at 9. For more information click here.