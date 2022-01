ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — A memorial ride is planned Saturday to raise money for the family of a fallen retired deputy. Retired Wilcox County Sheriff Deputy Madison “Skip” Nicholson was working as a process server and was on the call with the sheriff’s office when he was shot and killed in December.

A charity poker dice run will be held Saturday morning. Registration begins at 10 and kickstands up at 11. The meeting spot will be the Elberta VFW post.