Memorial Day weekend kick-starts tourists season along Gulf Coast

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — What a way to splash into the summer season, “We had a wonderful first weekend,” says Waterville Operations Manager Elizabeth McKee. “We had a lot of customers, a lot of sunshine and plenty of happy faces.”

Traffic was heavy but manageable, condos and vacation rentals were almost at capacity. Record crowds at Alabama’s beaches over the weekend and for local businesses a welcome kick-start to summer. “We had 20 to 21 hundred Saturday and 17 to 18 hundred Sunday,” says McKee.

Tuesday saw a much needed break for wait staff at local restaurants after enjoying a more normal start to the season post-Covid. “Our sales were perfect it was amazing really,” says King Neptune’s assistant manager Trishell Ricketts. “We had a good vibe out here but we had enough staff to cover everything. It didn’t feel like a rush.”

For some businesses the help wanted sign is still out. Waterville, for example, is at about 75 percent of full-staff. “If you are looking for a good summertime job this is where you need to come,” says McKee.

All in all, “It was pretty smooth weekend after all the Covid issues last year,” the unofficial start of the summer season deemed a huge success.

Of course, summer officially starts June 20th but folks along the coast are calling Memorial Day weekend a good start.