FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Memorial Day weekend is just three days away and OWA Parks & Resort has quite the weekend planned starting Friday, May 26 and running through Sunday, May 28.

The festivities begin Friday at 4 p.m. with a foam truck party, scavenger hunt, lawn games and more. A full list of the weekend schedule is below.

Friday, May 26

4-8 p.m.: Tuki Meet & Greets in Downtown and Tropic Falls

4-8 p.m.: Summer Kickoff Party (Foam Truck Party (4:30-7pm), scavenger hunt, lawn games, and activity sheet)

6-8 p.m.: Dive In Movie Night at Tropic Falls Wave Pool featuring Moana. General Admission to Tropic Falls is required. Moana will be screened on a 48 foot LED screen



Saturday, May 27

2-6 p.m.: Poppy Flower Activity located near Native Treasure in Downtown OWA

2-6:35 p.m.: Popup hip hop street dance performances and quick lessons from QLD Presents.

4-8 p.m.: Lawn Games on OWA Island

5-6:30 p.m.: Live Music from The Defrosters on OWA Island

7-9 p.m.: Live Music from Velcro Pygmies on OWA Island

8:50 p.m.: Fireworks viewable throughout property

Sunday, May 28

2-6 p.m.: American Flag Handprint T-Shirt near Native Treasures (limit 1 per person while supplies last)

5-6:30 p.m.: Live Music by Meredith Hicks on OWA

7-9 p.m.: Live Music from Wes Loper on OWA Island

On both Saturday and Sunday, there will performances on OWA Island ranging from street dancers to local bands.