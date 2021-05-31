Memorial Day at Baldwin County’s beaches

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — People packed beaches on Alabama’s Gulf Coast all the way until the sun went down Monday.

This was the first big holiday weekend with lax COVID protocols.

The Coastal Baldwin Visitors Bureau says about 80 percent of vacation rental properties were booked this year.

Law enforcement all across Pleasure Island had extra patrols out. We checked in with Orange Beach and Gulf Shores Police, as well as the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, who told us there were no major issues to report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast