Memorial Day at Baldwin County’s beaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — People packed beaches on Alabama’s Gulf Coast all the way until the sun went down Monday.

This was the first big holiday weekend with lax COVID protocols.

The Coastal Baldwin Visitors Bureau says about 80 percent of vacation rental properties were booked this year.

Law enforcement all across Pleasure Island had extra patrols out. We checked in with Orange Beach and Gulf Shores Police, as well as the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, who told us there were no major issues to report.