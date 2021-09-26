Memorial cross on Beach Express honors Baldwin shooting victim

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friends and family of a young mother shot to death following a house party in Baldwin County continue to look for answers. This past week would have been Dominique Marshall’s 23rd birthday. As traffic passes on the Baldwin Beach Express, drivers may notice a small cross placed near the intersection of Highway 90. The cross is dedicated to the memory of Dominique Marshall.

“My daughter’s life meant something,” said her father Cornelius Marshall. In December 2019 investigators were out searching for evidence at a home in the Elsanor Community. Dominique Marshall was shot there and driven a short distance away--she died near where this cross was placed. Dominique Marshall grew up in Bay Minette and had a young child.

Family members have been trying to keep this case alive and the victim’s memory alive. This weekend family members held a small memorial in her honor at the site. It’s a message to anyone passing by or anyone who might know more about what happened.

“Someone very special, very loving, very caring, understanding, someone who was just pure,” said Cornelius Marshall. This coming December will mark two years since Dominique Marshall’s death and her father says he’s optimistic someone will be charged with this crime

“I’m not going to be at peace with it until justice is served. I can’t bring Dominique back, it’s just that I want justice for her because she didn’t deserve that,” said Marshall.

It’s a wait for justice that hasn’t ended yet.