Meetings planned for January to discuss future growth in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – New neighborhoods are popping up across Baldwin County, but it’s not just residential development that seems to be growing at a rapid rate.

“More and more folks are having an interest in becoming zoned so that way they can have a say about an RV park, an apartment complex or a large subdivision that’s coming into their neighborhood,” said Matthew Brown, the county’s planning director.

Starting this month county leaders will kick off a long range land use planning process to get the public’s input on how to address future growth as the new year gets underway.

“It’s important that we’re handling this great asset very carefully and planning will help us make sure as we grow we’re growing in a way that’s smart, we’re growing in a way that is beneficial to the community as a whole,” added Brown.

Right now, three public input meetings are scheduled for the last week in January. Officials want to hear from residents and decide what’s best for the county over the next 10 years. Last year, new data released from the 2020 U.S. Census ranks Baldwin County as the fastest growing county in Alabama with over 230,000 residents and that number continues to climb.

“We’re seeing expectations change within the county, we’re seeing the growth taking place so quickly that we want to make sure that it’s taking place in a way that preserves the quality of life we all love so much here in the county,” said Brown.

An online survey is already circulating asking residents to describe what they’d like to see in Baldwin County as the area continues to grow. County leaders will then review those submissions later this month with an outside consulting group as they navigate the best path forward.

The public input sessions are as follows:

Monday, January 24th – 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Baldwin County Central Annex Auditorium in Robertsdale

Tuesday, January 25th – 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Baldwin County Satellite Courthouse in Fairhope

Tuesday, January 25th – 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Baldwin County Satellite Courthouse in Foley