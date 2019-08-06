Medstar adds therapy dog in Baldwin County

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) Meet Oliver, just trying to catch a few more winks before his big debut.

“Come here buddy,” this is a big day for the young Golden-Doodle. “This is Oliver who is our therapy dog,” says handler Capt. John Jones. “This is his second day.”

It is the first time he will be introduced to the rest of the team.

“We think it’s going to benefit us not only in the county but in neighboring county’s if there is a need,” says operations manager Mike Sandell.

He is the 21st therapy dog in the Medstar system nationwide. His training will last for a better part of a year and Jones will be right there with him. “I have fallen in love so has my wife, kids and everybody at the office.”

He will be used to help first responders, go to schools and nursing homes, where ever there is a need. But for now, he is getting passed around, photographed and loved on as any puppy would.

All in a days work for arguably the cutest and certainly the newest first responder in Baldwin County.