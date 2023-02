DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — May Day Park in Daphne will be closed for pier and drainage improvements and a new kayak launch starting Feb. 13, according to a Facebook post from the City of Daphne. The park will be closed for roughly six months.

“For your safety, please refrain from entering the park area during this time,” reads the post. “The upper parking area will remain open during the duration of the project.”

Anyone with any questions can call Daphne City Hall at 251-620-1000.