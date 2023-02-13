DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular park closes in Daphne as of Monday. May Day park won’t reopen until late this summer. For some, this is a go-to fishing spot, but city officials say these are major repairs that can’t be put off any longer.

This is a six-month renovation. After it’s done the park will have a new Kayak launch.

The city begins repairs on the pier. They believe it was hit by storm debris that damaged portions of the pier. That makes this project an effort to try and fix a potential safety hazard.

“We have to repair the pier and there are stormwater issues we had a stormwater pipe that was leaking water and sediment, and it became a sinkhole with a temporary fix, this is fixing the actual drainage,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. Once fixed they hope this will be a beacon for families and visitors.