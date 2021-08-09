Masks, social distancing recommended in cities, businesses in Baldwin County

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) The latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health show a steady drop in the number of new cases in Baldwin County over the last seven days just as new precautions are being taken by the city of Foley.

Mayor Ralph Hellmich implementing Phase One of the city’s three-phase pandemic plan. “We require social distancing under phase one. If we cannot social distance then we asked them to have masks.”

The city council giving the mayor emergency powers to combat the surge in Covid cases in Baldwin County. “We’re trying to make it where everybody can be as safe as possible,” says Hellmich.

It’s not just city governments taking precautions. Over the weekend Walmart in Foley closed down for cleaning, sanitizing, and restocking. They are now back open.

So is Lulu’s in Gulf Shores. The popular restaurant shut down for almost a full week due to Covid-related issues. Restrictions inside the restaurant include the number of patrons allowed inside. “It was great,” says Jimmy Loven just finishing a meal with his family. “We come to Lulu’s every time we are in town. There was not much difference. We spaced out from everybody it seemed like. It’s not crowded right now but the experience was great.”

Pandemic precautions becoming the new business-as-usual for schools, businesses and cities. “It provides a safer place for our workers and thereby making it safer for our citizens,” says Hellmich.