Masks required in all Baldwin County courts beginning July 6

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Judge Stankoski issued an order Wednesday mandating that all persons wear a mask in the Baldwin County Courts including the satellite courts in Foley and Fairhope beginning July 6, 2020.

This mandate includes but is not limited to court employees, visitors, witnesses, law enforcement, cleaning personnel and vendors. Medical exceptions will be handled on a case by case basis. All attorneys are encouraged to conduct as much business as possible by paperwork and virtual hearings should be requested in all matters where practicable.

These restrictions shall remain in place until the Court determines they can safely be discontinued.

