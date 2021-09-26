Masks optional, except on school buses, in Baldwin County schools beginning Monday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler announced Sunday masks will be optional on school campuses and offices starting Monday, Sept. 27. However, masks will still be required on school buses.

Disposable masks will continue to be available on school buses and at all campus and office locations. The school district is continuing sanitizing procedures and public reporting and says it is ready to go back to required masks if COVID-19 numbers increase within schools and the community.

“Parents, thank you again for your support and cooperation in this matter. 90% of our parents have been incredibly supportive, and I greatly appreciate that! My goal remains — keeping you and our employees safe while keeping our schools open and operating,” Tyler said in an email sent to parents.