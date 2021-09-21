Mask requirement remains for Baldwin County Schools

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — On Sept. 21, Superintendent Eddie Tyler announced in a news release that masks will still be required for public schools in Baldwin County. 

Although the number of COVID-19 suspected and positive cases are decreasing, student and employee absences almost resulted in the closure of some Baldwin County public schools. 

“Please continue to encourage the safe practices both in our schools and throughout the community where you can. We are headed in the right direction and I believe we will have a break soon,” wrote Tyler.  

The mask requirement will be reviewed again before fall break. 

