Mask requirement extended past Labor Day for Baldwin County Schools

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Citing the county’s troubling COVID-19 numbers, Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler announced in a Thursday evening news release that the system’s mask mandate was extended for two weeks pst Labor Day.

“It is my greatest hope we will be able to remove the mask requirement by September 21st,” wrote Tyler. “I do not like masks. I do not like wearing them. I do not like them on our children. I do not like what this virus is doing to our employees, our students, your families, and our communities.”

But, Tyler said in the release, he expected to give parents another update on Sept. 21. While he said he was hopeful COVID-19 numbers would fall by then, if they have not, “we will continue the mask requirement and revisit the removal again on Fall Break, October 8th.”

Tyler concluded his letter by encouraging people to celebrate healthcare workers on the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

Baldwin County Schools decided on Aug. 23 to extend the mask mandate due to concerns about COVID-19 cases in the county.