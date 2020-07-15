Mask mandate has many saying it’s about time

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has amended her “Safer at Home” order again this time issuing a mask mandate when in public.

Positive cases in Alabama are trending upwards. In just the last two weeks, the number of positive cases rose by 50 percent and Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says it has nothing to do with increased testing. He says wearing a mask is the easiest way to reverse the trend.

To cover or not to cover, “It’s becoming necessary,” says Nancy Northcutt of Foley, “to protect others and to protect ourselves.”

Governor Kay Ivey has taken the debate out of the hands of the public and now a new health order in Alabama requires face masks in public. “Me personally. I think they should have been wearing them a long time ago. Help stop the spread of the virus going around. I’m all for it,” says David Smith.

For the next two weeks, people in public places will be required to wear a face covering. “I think it’s a long time coming to be honest with you,” says Matt Brown. “All the tourists in town bringing all the germs down here I think we should have did something like this sooner.”

Nine of the first thirteen days of July, Alabama saw an increase in numbers prompting the amended health order. “I can’t say what I feel,” says Jonathan Baker, “It ain’t polite.” He thinks the requirement is ridiculous. But he is in the minority of folks who spoke with News 5. “It’s about time they did this because this virus is not going to go away mysteriously like the President says,” says Tekla Arcemeaux.

There are exceptions; children under six and health reasons among them. But to reverse the trend experts say it could be as easy as covering your face.

Maybe harder than getting folks to wear a mask will be enforcing the order. Technically a person who refuses to obey the order could face fines and jail time but Governor Ivey says that’s not the point, saving lives is.

