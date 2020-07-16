Mask business growing as Governor Ivey issues new requirement

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A love for fashion and a strong desire to help those in the community have led Richard McGill Hamilton to his new business venture.

“I love my mask I have like 4 of them right here to throw on. I’ve got my mask. I love my mask,” he said.

He’s not only the founder of Mobile Fashion Week and Citrus & Cane, he also works a full-time job as a retail manager in south Baldwin County.

“People are traveling coming in with this, with this, with that. You don’t know what they’re bringing into the area,” he added.

Since March, he’s been designing, cutting, and sewing masks.

“I started off making sure we had masks for USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital. It was just a really big, important thing to me,” he said.

His business and online store are getting more orders now that Governor Kay Ivey has told Alabama to mask up.

“All of this is great because that means we can have the funds to make masks for people who don’t have them, because now when everybody needs them and it’s mandated by the government, there’s really nothing like if you can’t afford one, we want to be able to give you one,” he said.

While there may be differing opinions when it comes to the mask requirement, this designer reminds everyone we’re all in this together.

“We just want to protect people. We just want to help save lives,” he said.

You can visit his store here. 1% of each sale is donated to the Penelope House in Mobile.

