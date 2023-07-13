FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Along part of the southwestern shoreline of Little Lagoon, patches of tall grass planted two years ago are thriving. Now the rest of the shoreline is getting that same treatment in hopes of creating a “living shoreline” that will not only create habitat but also help combat erosion.

A dozen or so volunteers gathered Thursday for what they are calling “Marsh Madness,” planting two types of grasses. “We’ve got black needle rush along the shoreline and out into the waterline we have smooth cord grass,” says the Manager of the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge Jackie Sablan.

More than 2,000 grass plugs were planted Thursday. Another 17,000 will be planted Friday.

Mary Kate Brown is with The Nature Conservancy and says a living shoreline can be very beneficial. “You have to something living, green, like plants or oyster reefs or something of that nature and structure that protects shoreline along what used to be there to abate wave energy.”

Eventually, the grasses will stretch the length of 36 football fields a green wall of protection and so much more according to Brown. “There’s also improving water quality and increasing recreational opportunities and really beautifying the whole habitat.”

Not bad for a little plant with the power to provide so much protection.