Marking the end of an active Hurricane Season in 2020

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Baldwin County and around the gulf coast are likely happy November 30th is here. The last day of the month marks the official end of the Atlantic Hurricane season. It was a very active year, with 30 named storms. That shattered the previous record.

For our part of the gulf coast, Hurricanes Sally and Zeta were the most destructive. Sally made landfall in Gulf Shores and caused the most damage in south Baldwin County. The storm made landfall on the same day as another historic storm, Hurricane Ivan, 16 years prior. Some homeowners in inland communities like Elberta described the damage from Sally as worse than Ivan. Damage could be seen miles from shore. Foley was also hit hard. Sally didn’t spare Northwest Florida. The storm slammed barges into the Three Mile Bridge, knocking out portions of the bridge and creating a traffic nightmare expected to last into at least the first quarter of 2021.

After Sally came Zeta. It heavily damaged parts of Mobile County. Citronelle, described as a war-zone the morning after, was hit especially hard, along with large portions of Washington County.