Marina residents at Fairhope Pier watching weekend weather threat

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s not easy waiting for tropical weather when you’re still recovering from last year’s storms.

“It’s not a Fairhope thing. It’s a coastal thing,” said Woody Goforth who lives at the Fairhope Municipal Pier’s marina.

Goforth has lived on his boat for years, but the last year has been tough. The marina remains without power since Hurricane Zeta damaged the infrastructure last October. Now, he relies on his generator. He says he’s all too familiar with tropical weather, though.

“I’ve been through a couple of them down here and that don’t make me any stronger or weaker it just makes me more wide awake of what’s coming,” Goforth added.

Hurricane Sally and Hurricane Zeta erodes the shoreline along the south beach area last year. Crews have completed the temporary repairs just in time for the weekend weather.

“I’ve ridden out the last 4 years worth of hurricanes on my boat and I don’t think I’m going to stop anytime soon,” said James Rush.

The potential impacts are keeping those on the pier watchful for how the heavy rain bands set up across the Eastern Shore.

“I always try to keep an eye when there’s any kind of tropical development, because sometimes they go from not so bad to worse really, really fast,” he continued.

Much of the heavy rain is expected Saturday. The city isn’t expecting major issues with Mobile Bay this time around, but large amounts of rain in one area could create problems.