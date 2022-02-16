BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It may not look like it Wednesday, but a major infrastructure project on Church Street is wrapping up this week just in time for Mardi Gras in downtown Fairhope.

“One thing that we had written into that contract on the Church Street infrastructure project was to be able to butt everything up to Mardi Gras and the Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival, so just after arts & Crafts we’ll start that project again,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

Road work will continue in April throughout the downtown district and it will likely last through the end of the year. But, later this week city officials are putting those projects aside to focus on The Mystic Mutts of Revelry and Knights of Ecor Rouge parades which are both hitting the streets Saturday. That’s something not seen since 2020.

“You know that you can’t have people at a parade or a hall and expect them to social distance and wear their mask. I think last year we did the right thing by canceling the event, but we are so excited to have it back this year,” added Sullivan.

Daphne will kick off their Mardi Gras festivities Friday night with a parade.

“Expect a lot of things to be thrown, a lot of excitement. People are ready for this,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune.

Daphne parades were also canceled last year, but this week Mardi Gras is back. Mayor LeJeune anticipates big crowds Friday night when the Apollo’s Mystic Ladies roll down Main Street. He says it’s time for events like this to start happening again and despite COVID-19, he’s confident parades can resume safely.

“We’ve lived through it, we understand it, we’re ready to move forward in this new era,” he continued.

Street closures in Daphne start Friday and several roads will close Saturday morning in Fairhope.