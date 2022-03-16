BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Event organizers are hosting the “2022 Many More Miles” event, which brings shoes to families in need.

Baldwin Bone and Joint is partnering with City Hope Church to host the distribution event. Families looking to get a pair of shoes can come by the event. The event is open to all community members and registration is not required.

The shoe distribution event will be held March 26 at City Hope Church-Malbis at 22964 Saint Basil St. in Daphne from 9 a.m. to noon. The church’s Homeless Outreach team will give shoes to those experiencing homelessness.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off a pair of gently used shoes at the 2022 Spring Fever Chase. The event will be held March 19 in Fairhope. For more information, click the link here or call 251-625-2663.