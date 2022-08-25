FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Foley Police Department said many roads in the area are covered in water, including the Foley Middle School parking lot. WKRG News 5’s Caroline Carithers said unofficial radar estimates show that the middle school had received about five inches of rain in just the past 12 hours.

Water is over the following roads:

County Road 65 between County Road 12 and County Road 16

Highway 98 between Foley Beach Express and Pecan Road

Minor washout issues on River Road in Styx River area

Highway 98 from Alston Court to Cedar Court

Highway 98 at Pine Street

Highway 59 and Azalea Avenue

East Michigan off of Highway 59

East Orange Avenue and Myrtle Court from Juniper Street to Highway 59

Oak/Magnolia

County Road 12 is not flooded. Officials also said most of downtown Foley is underwater.