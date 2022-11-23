BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Many Americans, including those along the Gulf Coast, decided to hit the road this year as they travel for Thanksgiving.

“I’m going to pick up my son from the navy in Gulfport,” said Dawn Decker. “He’s in the Navy. He is there for schooling. I’m going to go get him, and bring him back to Fort Walton.”

“So we are from right outside of Houston,” said Toni Glover. “A little area called Spring, TX. We are on our way to my mother’s house who lives in Panama, Florida. It’s about a 10.5 /11-hour drive.”

AAA predicts over 40 million people will travel by car between Wednesday and Sunday. Officials believe this may be one of the busiest times for travel in the last two decades.

“Flying right now for thanksgiving holiday is a mess,” said Glover. “Driving is just so relaxing for us, and more economical so we decided to drive it instead of taking flights because it’s too expensive.”

“Driving is probably the most cost effective and it’s only a five hour and 15 minute drive from where we are,” said Vicki Hewitt.

Regardless of gas prices or even travel time, many agree family time makes it all worth the wild.

“I always say that you never know when our last day will be,” said Hewitt. “I’m big on getting family together.”

According to AAA, the current average for gas prices in Alabama is $3.18.