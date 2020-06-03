Manhunt underway off Woodhaven Dairy Road in Summerdale

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A manhunt is underway after a police pursuit with Summerdale Police ended on Woodhaven Dairy Road near Fish River.

Summerdale Police say an officer tried to stop a black truck and a chase pursued. It ended on Woodhaven Dairy Road, where two people bailed out of the truck and ran into the woods.

Police say they have identified the driver and warrants are pending. The vehicle has been impounded and is part of an ongoing investigation.

As of 10 p.m. neither person has been caught. News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

