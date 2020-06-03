Manhunt underway off Woodhaven Dairy Road in Summerdale

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A manhunt is underway after a police pursuit with Summerdale Police ended on Woodhaven Dairy Road near Fish River.

Summerdale Police say an officer tried to stop a black truck and a chase pursued. It ended on Woodhaven Dairy Road, where two people bailed out of the truck and ran into the woods.

Police say they have identified the driver and warrants are pending. The vehicle has been impounded and is part of an ongoing investigation.

As of 10 p.m. neither person has been caught. News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories