FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A sickly manatee is being closely monitored by volunteers from the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

The manatee is currently in safe conditions at the Fly Creek Marina in Fairhope, Alabama.

Portside Advertising says the manatee may be sent to Sea World in Orlando for further care.

Video Credit: Portside Advertising

