Man with rifle robs Daphne Waffle House

UPDATE (11:00 a.m.) — Police confirm at least one shot was fired during the robbery. Surveillance photos show the suspect armed with a rifle.

“The offender appears to be a slender, black male dressed in black clothing,” Daphne Police said in an updated news release.

Investigators say he stole cash, as well as a customer’s car keys, and then ran away.

The surveillance images show the suspect was dropped off at the location in an older model Chevy or GMC truck without a rear bumper.

UPDATE 6:30 AM

Daphne Police say they’re still looking for the man who robbed the Waffle House. They are putting together a news release for later this morning that may have more information on who they’re looking for.

UPDATE 5:08 a.m.

According to witnesses, a man with a gun came into the restaurant at about 2:45 Wednesday morning. He ordered two employees to get on the ground, took some money and left. No one was hurt.

The restaurant is back open for business.

ORIGINAL STORY

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) Daphne police are searching a wooded area near Waffle House on Highway 90 after the restaurant was robbed early Wednesday morning.

A K9 officer is searching the woods between the restaurant and I-10.

