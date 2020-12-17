Man with missing pinky finger suspected of stealing from Orange Beach restaurants

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — At a time when many restaurants are struggling due to the pandemic, police are looking for a guy suspected of stealing from them.

Orange Beach Police on Thursday released photographs of the man they’re trying to find. They say he’s been stealing food and alcoholic drinks from local restaurants. They say he might also be involved in other thefts.

The most notable thing about the suspect’s description is that he’s missing a pinky finger. Police say he’s about 6′ 6″ and slender.

If you’ve seen him or know where he lives, please call police.

