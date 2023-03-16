BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly posed as a licensed contractor in October 2022 and stole around $80,000 from a 61-year-old woman, according to a release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph McTigrit was placed in the Baldwin County Corrections Center and charged with Financial Exploitation of the Elderly. Deputies said he is “believed to have multiple victims for the same types of crimes and fraudulent business practices.”

The arrest warrant came from an incident in October 2022 when McTigrit posed as a licensed contractor and was hired by a 61-year-old woman for some home renovations.

Deputies said he was not licensed and could not “legally obtain the proper permits to perform the construction work on the home.”

The woman gave McTigrit over $100,000 to buy supplies and perform the work. According to the release, no supplies were bought and “the work that was started caused further damage to the residence.”

The woman was able to reach him over the phone and he gave her back roughly $20,000 “of the initial money provided” before “cutting off all communication with the victim.”