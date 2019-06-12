Man who escaped from Robertsdale jail captured after pursuit

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who escaped from the Robertsdale City Jail is back in custody.

Authorities from several agencies captured Christian Zachary Gibson after a short pursuit near County Road 49 and Highway 104 in Silverhill Wednesday afternoon.

Another inmate alerted officers after the escape. Investigators say Gibson ran to RVs Unlimited and stole a UTV. They say he then went to Loxley and stole a car. That’s when deputies spotted him and began chasing him.

Gibson was jailed on minor offenses but will now face additional charges.