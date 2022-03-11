DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police are looking for a man who may have information about a vehicle theft that happened March 8.

The vehicle was reported stolen March 8 at Sherwood Lane. Officers determined that the vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside when it was stolen.

Investigators believe the man captured in the surveillance footage may have information about the theft. The security footage was taken from a Buc-ees gas station at I-10. The man stopped at the gas station to eat after the car was stolen.

He is shown to be in a pink/red polo with white pants and Adidas shoes. If you have any information about the man’s whereabouts, call Detective Amys at 251-620-0166. He is wanted for questioning, according to Daphne Police.