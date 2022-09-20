ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department said they are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in reference to a “theft from a local business,” according to a Facebook post from the OBPD.

According to the photos provided, officers are looking for a Black male who is seen driving a gray pick up truck with a black trailer tractor attached.

If anyone has any information or recognizes the individual or truck pictures, you are urged to contact investigator Will Chism at 251-981-1206.