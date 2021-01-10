Man walks out of treatment center cancer-free with 100% of stomach removed

NEWNAN, Ga. (WKRG) — Louisiana native and Daphne resident, Joey Laster, is walking out of a treatment center free of stage 4 gastric cancer and 100 percent of his stomach removed.
Laster was diagnosed back in May of 2020 and was given three to six months to live. Doctors said there was no possibility of a cure.
However, as of January 9th, he had his last day of chemotherapy. Laster has now rung that bell!
