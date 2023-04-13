GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Fire Department said two people were hospitalized after strong winds rolled one camper into another at Gulf State Park Thursday.

One man was thrown from the camper and trapped underneath, according to GSFD. That man is in critical condition. GSFD believes it was either a downburst or straight line winds that blew the smaller camper across the road and into a fifth wheel on Live Oak Drive in the state park.

Cleanup was underway Thursday after strong winds hit several communities in our area after severe storms overnight. Downed trees and power lines were reported in pockets of Gulf Shores. Crews were working to restore power.