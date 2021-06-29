Man suspected of trying to break into Daphne motor home runs from police

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man was arrested after attempting to break into a motor home that was parked at a storage facility in the TimberCreek subdivision in Daphne early Tuesday morning. 

Daphne Police say 20-year-old Zachary Lee ran on foot from officers around 1:30 a.m., leaving his vehicle behind. Spanish Fort Police located Lee at his home in a nearby neighborhood a short time later.

He is charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, possession of burglar’s tools, criminal trespass, theft of property and attempting to elude police. 

