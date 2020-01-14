Man suspected of stealing credit cards from customer at Robertsdale gas station

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Robertsdale Police need your help locating the man seen in these surveillance photos. He was seen on Tuesday at the Chevron gas station on Highway 90.

Police say the man stole credit cards from a person inside of the gas station.

The suspect was seen wearing a black and white Under Armour zip up jacket and blue jeans. He drove away in a teal colored extended cab older model Ford Ranger with a large dent located on the driver’s side.

If you can help identify this suspect, please call Robertsdale Police at 251-947-2222.

