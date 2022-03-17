GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department is investigating a crash where one man was killed while riding a mobility scooter.

On March 16, at about 6:22 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of East 2nd St. for a report of a crash.

James Reed, 80, was struck by an SUV while riding on a mobility scooter. Reed, an Indiana resident, later died from his injuries, according to a news release from the Gulf Shores Police Department.

The 20-year-old SUV driver was taken into custody, according to the release.

Gulf Shores Detectives and Traffic Homicide Investigators are continuing to investigate the crash. If you have any information about the crash, call the Gulf Shores Police Department at 251-968-2431.