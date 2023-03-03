BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The man shot and killed by a Baldwin County deputy in Elsanor Thursday afternoon was identified by the Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County Friday.

James Richard Pavlista, 58, died Thursday, March 2 after Baldwin County deputies were called to home in the Elsanor community. A neighbor called the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning for a vandalism call.

Deputies approached Pavlista and he went back into his home. A few hours later at around 2:40 p.m., Pavlista left his home and deputies tried to arrest him. Pavlista charged at deputies with a knife, according to an earlier release, and a taser was used, but was not effective.

A deputy then shot Pavlista.

“The deputies performed lifesaving measures on Mr. Pavlista immediately after the shots were fired, but their efforts were unsuccessful,” reads a Friday release.

An autopsy on Pavlista is being conducted Friday at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Mobile.

The Baldwin County MCU will continue an independent investigation. The results will then be turned over to the Baldwin County District Attorney for review.